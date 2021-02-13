Chamber drawing offers $2,500 prize

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has 300 tickets available for its Adventure drawing.

The chamber wrote in a news release that the drawings replace last year’s Derby and Mardi Gras events that were canceled due to COVID-19.

Only 300 tickets will be sold, at $100 apiece, and drawings will be held every day in March for items including a gun safe, a Ruger 9 mm, an airplane ride over the Colorado River, a grill, a gift card to Bass Pro Shop and more.

On March 31, all tickets will be dropped back into the pool for a chance to win $2,500.

Tickets are available at the chamber, 405. E. Beale St., Anderson Ford at 3601 Stockton Hill Road, or online at https://kingmanchamber.com/.

For more information, contact the chamber at 928-753-6253.

Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce