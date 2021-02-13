OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 14
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 10 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 11. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 6:54 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 5:

– Jennifer Christian: 3589 N. Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; 400 amp new service to existing metal building.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2525 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home and awning.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3720 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– Plumbing By Jake: 2120 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 3845 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVACE replace 4 ton manufactured home furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 7788 E. Sugarloaf St., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 785 S. Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Northside Electric: 1178 W. Crescent Drive, Meadview; upgrade from 100 to 200 amp panel.

– Jason Thompson: Mohave Valley; replace propane tank and gas lines.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2125 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; new power pole 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: 9520 N. Mountain Mesa Trail, Kingman; new power pole 200 amp.

– Dallas Cook: 15773 N. El Dorado Drive, Dolan Springs; upgrade 200 amp panel.

– John Huffman: 805 S. Escuela Road, Golden Valley; new 100 amp electric.

– Medicrew: 762 Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; replace 200 amp panel.

– Richard Newcomb: Kingman; new electric pole.

– Jeffery Buck: Mohave Valley; underground electric.

– Daniel Rose: 3310 W. Chea Drive, Golden Valley; reroof.

– Douglas Poole: 6400 N. Louisana Drive, Kingman; demo single-family residene.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 11:

– Tercom Services: 3490 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition; $2,101.

– Amerigas Propane: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; gas; $530.

– Shade N Net of Arizona: 1020 Buchanan St., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Burley Hambrick: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; $25.

– Angela Kogut: 4314 Rafter Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– Protek Construction: 2264 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,547.

– Angle Solar: 5274 White Tail Circle, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3348 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Homes: 3382 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,306.

– Fripps and Associates: 2142 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 11:

– Cleaning and General Assistance: 3143 Packard Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Intrex Corporation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State