Kingman issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 5:

– Jennifer Christian: 3589 N. Teddy Roosevelt Road, Golden Valley; 400 amp new service to existing metal building.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2525 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home and awning.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3720 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– Plumbing By Jake: 2120 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 3845 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVACE replace 4 ton manufactured home furnace.

– Ambient Edge: 7788 E. Sugarloaf St., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 785 S. Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Northside Electric: 1178 W. Crescent Drive, Meadview; upgrade from 100 to 200 amp panel.

– Jason Thompson: Mohave Valley; replace propane tank and gas lines.

– Barkhurst Electric: 2125 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; new power pole 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: 9520 N. Mountain Mesa Trail, Kingman; new power pole 200 amp.

– Dallas Cook: 15773 N. El Dorado Drive, Dolan Springs; upgrade 200 amp panel.

– John Huffman: 805 S. Escuela Road, Golden Valley; new 100 amp electric.

– Medicrew: 762 Bacobi Road, Golden Valley; replace 200 amp panel.

– Richard Newcomb: Kingman; new electric pole.

– Jeffery Buck: Mohave Valley; underground electric.

– Daniel Rose: 3310 W. Chea Drive, Golden Valley; reroof.

– Douglas Poole: 6400 N. Louisana Drive, Kingman; demo single-family residene.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 11:

– Tercom Services: 3490 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition; $2,101.

– Amerigas Propane: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; gas; $530.

– Shade N Net of Arizona: 1020 Buchanan St., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Burley Hambrick: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; $25.

– Angela Kogut: 4314 Rafter Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $414.

– Protek Construction: 2264 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,547.

– Angle Solar: 5274 White Tail Circle, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3348 Brenda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Homes: 3382 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $5,306.

– Fripps and Associates: 2142 Florence Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 11:

– Cleaning and General Assistance: 3143 Packard Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– Intrex Corporation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.