Kingman road closures planned

KINGMAN – David Drive will be closed from Northern Avenue to Diagonal Way for several weeks beginning Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m. for work on the Diagonal Wash sewer line project, the City of Kingman announced in a news release.

Portions of David Drive will be closed throughout the project, and detours will be in place. The contractor, Eagle Mountain Construction, has been working to notify residents in the area about access to homes.

The project to install a new gravity sewer interceptor between Diagonal Way to Castlerock Road, started Dec. 7, 2020. It will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from the areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40. The total cost is $4.5 million.

Up-to-date street closures can be found at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis

Information provided by the City of Kingman