Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Feb. 14
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Letter | Keep car keys away from kids

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 6:19 p.m.

Regarding the story “6-year-old child took car keys, crashed into Glendale home” on Feb. 10, 2021, I would like to give advice to all parents to keep your car keys away from the reach of your children.

Like the incident in Glendale, that could be your child if your car keys are in reach. An average of 38,000 people die each year in crashes on U.S. roadways.

This is just a reminder for people to make sure they know what their children are doing most of the time. Stay safe Arizona.

Bella Evans

Kingman

