Obit | Christine Ann (Claudio) Rossi

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 6:51 p.m.

Christine Ann (Claudio) Rossi passed on Feb. 2, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona with family at her side. Originally born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 6, 1950, she was the only daughter of Carmine and Anna Josephine (Russo) Claudio.

Christine met the love of her life John Guy Rossi at a wedding they both attended and were married on May 6, 1972 in Roslindale, Massachusetts.

Christine was an alumnus of Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts where she was a member of the Rotary Club where she helped arrange many charity events. She attended mass every Sunday at Holy Cross Parish in Easton, Massachusetts and Saint Michael’s Church in Kingman, Arizona where she was a member as a nun.

Christine was an artistic person who loved to paint and decorate for Christmas, which was her favorite holiday. She looked forward to filling the house with crafts she made over the years and spending time with family. She spent her spare time crocheting hats, mittens and blankets to donate to the newborn babies at Brockton Hospital in Massachusetts. She loved helping others.

She is survived by her spouse, John Guy Rossi; her two children Stephen Scott Rossi, of Las Vegas, Nevada and John Christopher Rossi and his spouse Danielle; and their three grandchildren Alexandra, Sarah and Rebecca Rossi all of Taunton, Massachusetts. Christine was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carmine Claudio and Anna Josephine (Russo) Claudio.

Christine was loved by many, and her selfless nature and beautiful spirit will be missed more than words can explain. She will continue to live on in our hearts and be remembered forever.

An open casket service will be held on Feb. 17, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory located at 1701 North Stockton Hill Road, Suite B, in Kingman, Arizona.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

