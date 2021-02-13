Obit | Christine Ann (Claudio) Rossi
Christine Ann (Claudio) Rossi passed on Feb. 2, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona with family at her side. Originally born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 6, 1950, she was the only daughter of Carmine and Anna Josephine (Russo) Claudio.
Christine met the love of her life John Guy Rossi at a wedding they both attended and were married on May 6, 1972 in Roslindale, Massachusetts.
Christine was an alumnus of Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts where she was a member of the Rotary Club where she helped arrange many charity events. She attended mass every Sunday at Holy Cross Parish in Easton, Massachusetts and Saint Michael’s Church in Kingman, Arizona where she was a member as a nun.
Christine was an artistic person who loved to paint and decorate for Christmas, which was her favorite holiday. She looked forward to filling the house with crafts she made over the years and spending time with family. She spent her spare time crocheting hats, mittens and blankets to donate to the newborn babies at Brockton Hospital in Massachusetts. She loved helping others.
She is survived by her spouse, John Guy Rossi; her two children Stephen Scott Rossi, of Las Vegas, Nevada and John Christopher Rossi and his spouse Danielle; and their three grandchildren Alexandra, Sarah and Rebecca Rossi all of Taunton, Massachusetts. Christine was preceded in death by her father and mother, Carmine Claudio and Anna Josephine (Russo) Claudio.
Christine was loved by many, and her selfless nature and beautiful spirit will be missed more than words can explain. She will continue to live on in our hearts and be remembered forever.
An open casket service will be held on Feb. 17, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory located at 1701 North Stockton Hill Road, Suite B, in Kingman, Arizona.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month
- Not a second to spare: KFD produces video of dramatic rescue
- Mohave County COVID-19 vaccine program to focus on 75 and up
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: