Obituary | Christina Lee Butler
Christina Lee Butler daughter of Biddie Frances Eberth and Allen Leroy Eberth born July 25, 1960 gained her Angel Wings on Tuesday Feb. 2, 2021 in the morning.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, sister and friend with a huge heart. She leaves behind her husband Richard Butler, sisters Fay Devine, Kathy Eisenlord and Susan Shamborguer, brother Gary Eberth, daughter Wendy Baldenegro (Holloway), Son In law Martin Baldenegro, her bonus daughter Sundae Edwards, Son In Law Chris Edwards, granddaughters Renee Tadlock, Kayla Hasthepipe, Autumn Andres, Starr Baldenegro, Courtney Edwards and grandsons Joel Baldenegro, Christopher Edwards, Levi Hatch, great grandson Patrick McCreight Jr, great granddaughters Mika and Aaliyah Hasthepipe and Zaylie Buhr.
She will truly be missed more than any words could express by so many family, friends more than I could list. We will be having a Memorial for her at 3886 North Castle Rock Road in Kingman Sunday Feb. 21, at 11am and to follow at daughters home 2905 E Suffock Ave Kingman, food and memories to share.
