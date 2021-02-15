Girls basketball: Lee Williams hammers Lake Havasu City 45-5
LAKE HAVASU CITY – It’s about as close to a shutout as you’re likely to see in a high school girls basketball game.
Lee Williams used its swarming pressure defense to overwhelm winless Lake Havasu City on Saturday, Feb. 13, administering a 45-5 drubbing and notching a third consecutive win.
"We have always been a pressure defensive team and we spend most of our time at practice on defense. It is really starting to show," Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave said.
Lake Havasu was held scoreless in the first and third quarters, and managed just two points in the first half as the Lady Volunteers built an insurmountable 27-2 lead. Senior Savannah Jimenez scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the second stanza.
Sophomore forward Becca Arave added 10 points for Lee Williams, while senior Lia Lucero contributed seven points. Also scoring for the Volunteers were Siara Satoafaiga (4), Brooke Hunter (3), Victoria Gravell (3), Chelsea Torrey (2), Kaitlin Echeverria (1) and LaNae Burgess (1).
The Volunteers improved to 5-2 with the win, while Lake Havasu slipped to 0-7.
Lee Williams hosts Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
