State reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 14-15, reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. That compares to 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Vaccinations will be expanded to the 65-74 age group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 156 coronavirus deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 128, Kingman with 126, Fort Mohave with 36, Golden Valley with 25 and Mohave Valley with 15. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,441 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,520 for Bullhead City, 4,079 for Kingman, 1,494 for Fort Mohave, 713 for Mohave Valley, 1,048 for Golden Valley and 408 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 129 cases in Topock, 44 in Dolan Springs, 42 Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,862 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,430 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,575 cases in the county. The county has counted 514 deaths, while the state reports 600.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Feb. 14 there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 from 179 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

The positivity rate in the county was 27% (32/119) on Sunday, Feb. 7; 17% (99/588) on Monday, Feb. 8; 14% (36/253) on Tuesday, Feb. 9; 26% (74/284) on Wednesday, Feb. 10; 15% (57/382) on Thursday, Feb. 11; 18% (74/414) on Friday, Feb. 5; and 17% (49/289) on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,234 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 82,772 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.1% have been positive. Of the 8,462 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Feb. 15, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 1,338 new cases from 9,423 tests for a positivity rate of 14.1%. More than 798,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,978 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27.6 million confirmed cases and 485,338 deaths the morning of Monday, Feb. 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,401,392 deaths and nearly 109 million confirmed cases on Monday, Feb. 15.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.