Windy weather forecast for Kingman
KINGMAN – It looks like we’re in for windy weather.
According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, it will be cold and windy in the Kingman area for at least the next three days.
Wind gusts as high 25 mph, 34 mph and 37 mph are forecast for Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 15-17, respectively. High temperatures are forecast to be in the low-to-mid 50s through Thursday, Feb. 18, with overnight lows in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing to 31 degrees on Wednesday night.
Sunny and warm weather with highs in the mid-60s are forecast for the upcoming weekend.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
