Tue, Feb. 16





AFRW president to address Kingman Republican Women

Cindy Casaus (Courtesy photo)

Cindy Casaus (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 16, 2021 10:24 a.m.

KINGMAN – Cindy Casaus, president of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, March 1 meeting of the Kingman Republican Women.

Casaus will speak about the history and missions of AFRW as well as the national organization, and about how KRW is part of this three-tiered organization. “She will explain the benefits of being a member and how KRW members can get further engaged with the federation and the political process in Arizona,” KRW wrote in a news release.

A third-generation Arizonan, Casaus has served as secretary of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, as second vice president and treasurer of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women, and as president of the Ahwatukee Republican Women. “She is committed to Republican politics and public service,” KRW wrote.

Casaus also serves as an elected precinct committeeman and a state committeeman for Arizona’s Legislative District 18, and is a graduate of the elite Dodie Londen Excellence in Public Service Series for Republican Women. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from the Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at noon at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required.

A $3 fee covers the cost of the meeting room. Brown baggers are welcome and a potato bar will be available for a suggested $5 donation.

Information provided by Kingman Republican Women

