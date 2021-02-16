Arizona Rangers support law agencies
Arizona Rangers were originally created by the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1901 to deal with the outlaws and banditos in the sparsely populated Arizona Territory, mostly along the Mexican border.
According to historical records, the Arizona Rangers were an elite group of well-trained law enforcement personnel; originally a secretive agency mounted on quality horses and well-equipped with modern weapons at the state's expense.
The rangers rode their mighty steeds throughout the wild West’s portion of the Arizona Territory and were widely known as being extremely successful in apprehending members of outlaw bands.
Arizona Rangers were disbanded in 1909; however, were resurrected in 1957 as an Arizona unpaid, non-commissioned civilian auxiliary agency that is available to assist and support law enforcement agencies. The companies include: Agua Fria, Benson, Bisbee, Casa Grande, Douglas, High Country, Lonesome Valley, Madera, Mohave, Peoria, Phoenix, Santa Cruz, Scottsdale, Show Low, Sierra Vista, Sonoita, Tombstone, Tucson and Verde Valley.
Arizona Rangers’ missions nowadays is as a law enforcement support and assistance civilian auxiliary that renders assistance to any federal, state, county or local law enforcement agency.
Their support to the various law enforcement agencies includes, but is not limited to, missing children, parades, accidents, DUI task forces and wildfires. They also provide community service support to civilian agencies when requested.
According to Mohave Company 2nd Lt. Paul Gorham, “Capt. Leeming had a meeting with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and he told him the Arizona Rangers stand ready to assist his department with whatever is needed in the future.”
Individuals interested in becoming an Arizona Ranger must:
– be at least 21 years of age with no criminal history.
– have resided in Arizona for at least six months during the calendar year of applying.
– subscribe to the aims and objectives of the Arizona Rangers.
– be cleared for voting eligibility by completing the prescribed screening process.
– satisfactorily complete a probationary period.
– satisfactorily complete the Arizona Rangers’ Training Academy.
– be accepted by a majority vote of the eligible Arizona Rangers in the company being joined, and additional qualifications that may be required during the recruitment and/or probationary periods.
The Mohave Company meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Beale Celebrations in Kingman.
All who are interested in the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company or would like additional information about the Arizona Rangers in general are encouraged to attend a meeting.
For more information call LT. P. Gorham at 928-628-9277 or email him at pgorham@azrangers.gov.
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Not a second to spare: KFD produces video of dramatic rescue
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Kingman’s water woes: Hundreds of millions of gallons of water are lost to leaks
- NWS: ‘Slight chance’ of snow in Kingman on Sunday night
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: