OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 16
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Rangers support law agencies

The Arizona Rangers, which assist law enforcement and other agencies, are always looking for recruits. Arizona Rangers Capt. Thomas H. Rynning, who served from 1902-07, is shown. (Photo by Arizona Rangers/Public domain)

The Arizona Rangers, which assist law enforcement and other agencies, are always looking for recruits. Arizona Rangers Capt. Thomas H. Rynning, who served from 1902-07, is shown. (Photo by Arizona Rangers/Public domain)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 16, 2021 10:22 a.m.

Arizona Rangers were originally created by the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1901 to deal with the outlaws and banditos in the sparsely populated Arizona Territory, mostly along the Mexican border.

According to historical records, the Arizona Rangers were an elite group of well-trained law enforcement personnel; originally a secretive agency mounted on quality horses and well-equipped with modern weapons at the state's expense.

The rangers rode their mighty steeds throughout the wild West’s portion of the Arizona Territory and were widely known as being extremely successful in apprehending members of outlaw bands.

Arizona Rangers were disbanded in 1909; however, were resurrected in 1957 as an Arizona unpaid, non-commissioned civilian auxiliary agency that is available to assist and support law enforcement agencies. The companies include: Agua Fria, Benson, Bisbee, Casa Grande, Douglas, High Country, Lonesome Valley, Madera, Mohave, Peoria, Phoenix, Santa Cruz, Scottsdale, Show Low, Sierra Vista, Sonoita, Tombstone, Tucson and Verde Valley.

Arizona Rangers’ missions nowadays is as a law enforcement support and assistance civilian auxiliary that renders assistance to any federal, state, county or local law enforcement agency.

Their support to the various law enforcement agencies includes, but is not limited to, missing children, parades, accidents, DUI task forces and wildfires. They also provide community service support to civilian agencies when requested.

According to Mohave Company 2nd Lt. Paul Gorham, “Capt. Leeming had a meeting with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and he told him the Arizona Rangers stand ready to assist his department with whatever is needed in the future.”

Individuals interested in becoming an Arizona Ranger must:

– be at least 21 years of age with no criminal history.

– have resided in Arizona for at least six months during the calendar year of applying.

– subscribe to the aims and objectives of the Arizona Rangers.

– be cleared for voting eligibility by completing the prescribed screening process.

– satisfactorily complete a probationary period.

– satisfactorily complete the Arizona Rangers’ Training Academy.

– be accepted by a majority vote of the eligible Arizona Rangers in the company being joined, and additional qualifications that may be required during the recruitment and/or probationary periods.

The Mohave Company meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Beale Celebrations in Kingman.

All who are interested in the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company or would like additional information about the Arizona Rangers in general are encouraged to attend a meeting.

For more information call LT. P. Gorham at 928-628-9277 or email him at pgorham@azrangers.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State