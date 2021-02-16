Arizona Rangers support law agencies

Arizona Rangers were originally created by the Arizona Territorial Legislature in 1901 to deal with the outlaws and banditos in the sparsely populated Arizona Territory, mostly along the Mexican border.

According to historical records, the Arizona Rangers were an elite group of well-trained law enforcement personnel; originally a secretive agency mounted on quality horses and well-equipped with modern weapons at the state's expense.

The rangers rode their mighty steeds throughout the wild West’s portion of the Arizona Territory and were widely known as being extremely successful in apprehending members of outlaw bands.

Arizona Rangers were disbanded in 1909; however, were resurrected in 1957 as an Arizona unpaid, non-commissioned civilian auxiliary agency that is available to assist and support law enforcement agencies. The companies include: Agua Fria, Benson, Bisbee, Casa Grande, Douglas, High Country, Lonesome Valley, Madera, Mohave, Peoria, Phoenix, Santa Cruz, Scottsdale, Show Low, Sierra Vista, Sonoita, Tombstone, Tucson and Verde Valley.

Arizona Rangers’ missions nowadays is as a law enforcement support and assistance civilian auxiliary that renders assistance to any federal, state, county or local law enforcement agency.

Their support to the various law enforcement agencies includes, but is not limited to, missing children, parades, accidents, DUI task forces and wildfires. They also provide community service support to civilian agencies when requested.

According to Mohave Company 2nd Lt. Paul Gorham, “Capt. Leeming had a meeting with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and he told him the Arizona Rangers stand ready to assist his department with whatever is needed in the future.”

Individuals interested in becoming an Arizona Ranger must:

– be at least 21 years of age with no criminal history.

– have resided in Arizona for at least six months during the calendar year of applying.

– subscribe to the aims and objectives of the Arizona Rangers.

– be cleared for voting eligibility by completing the prescribed screening process.

– satisfactorily complete a probationary period.

– satisfactorily complete the Arizona Rangers’ Training Academy.

– be accepted by a majority vote of the eligible Arizona Rangers in the company being joined, and additional qualifications that may be required during the recruitment and/or probationary periods.

The Mohave Company meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Beale Celebrations in Kingman.

All who are interested in the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company or would like additional information about the Arizona Rangers in general are encouraged to attend a meeting.

For more information call LT. P. Gorham at 928-628-9277 or email him at pgorham@azrangers.gov.