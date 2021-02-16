COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Mohave County as cases decline

KINGMAN – Four more Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Monday, Feb. 15.

The deaths, along with 106 new cases of the coronavirus, covered the period between noon on Friday, Feb. 12 and noon on Monday, Feb. 15.

Denise Burley, Mohave County public health director, told the board of supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that the new cases per capita in the county fell to nine per 1,000 residents last week.

That’s down from 26 and 59 per 1,000 in the two prior weeks, respectively.

Trends are showing a “decrease of cases in the last four weeks, which is very pleasant to see, in all three big cities (in the county.) Cases now are close to the peak in June and July,” Burley said, adding “deaths have also decreased, which is good to see.”

She credited increased vigilance, and time passing since the holidays for the improvement.

“We are through with the holidays and family gatherings,” Burley said. She added that the county experienced a lot of deaths in recent months and she believes those deaths encouraged people to wear masks and do more social distancing.

She said the decline in cases has eased the strain on local hospitals, which are now at 92% occupancy, with 13% of patients suffering from COVID-19.

The Kingman medical service area suffered two of the new deaths announced Monday, one patient each ages 50-59 and 60-69. The other two deaths were adults in the 60-69 age bracket from the Bullhead City service area.

Kingman recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 42. That includes 11 patients over the age 60, who are typically more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were four cases ages 60-69, three each ages 70-79 and 80-89, and one age 90-plus.

Another seven new local cases involved children and teens, including five cases ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10. There were also nine cases ages 30-39, seven ages 40-49, five ages 20-29 and three ages 50-59.

The county also reported 34 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, 27 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The weekend report marked another reduction in cases and deaths, following statewide and nationwide trends.

There have been 171 new cases and four deaths in the past four reporting days, compared to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Vaccinations will be expanded to the 65-74 age group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 158 coronavirus deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 128, Kingman with 127, Fort Mohave with 36, Golden Valley with 26 and Mohave Valley with 15. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,468 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,544 for Bullhead City, 4,110 for Kingman, 1,501 for Fort Mohave, 1,055 for Golden Valley, 713 for Mohave Valley and 409 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 44 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,916 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,534 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,603 cases in the county. The county has counted 518 deaths, while the state reports 602.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Feb. 15 there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 from 75 tests for a positivity rate of 37%.

The positivity rate in the county was 17% (99/588) on Monday, Feb. 8; 14% (36/253) on Tuesday, Feb. 9; 26% (74/284) on Wednesday, Feb. 10; 15% (57/382) on Thursday, Feb. 11; 18% (74/414) on Friday, Feb. 5; 17% (49/289) on Saturday, Feb. 13; and 23% (41/179) on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,309 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 82,846 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17.1% have been positive. Of the 8,463 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 16, AZDHS was reporting three new deaths and 1,132 new cases from 6,124 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 799,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 14,981 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27.7 million confirmed cases and 486,473 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,410,772 deaths and more than 109 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.