‘Late Valentines Market’ planned for Feb. 20 at Thunder-Rode

KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode will host a “Late Valentines Market” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at 102 E. Beale St., Kingman.

The event will include a “Love your Neighbor” food drive for the Kingman Food Bank, and a drawing for prizes from vendors with proceeds benefiting homeless veterans.

A food truck and music are also planned, organizers wrote in a news release.

Information provided by Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode