Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Feb. 16
52.0°
Rants and Raves | Feb. 17, 2021

Originally Published: February 16, 2021 9:32 a.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County mulls recreational marijuana regulations, delays action for another month – More social engineering from the party of small government. Look up hypocrite in the dictionary and you’ll find “Republican politician” as prime example. Regulating a God-given plant is the stupidest, most anti-freedom thing ever.

To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life – Good going! Same old wonderful fire department that’s been here since I remember in the 1950s. Wonderful people, wonderful work. God bless and keep you each!

To the rescue: Kingman fire, communications staff awarded for ‘heroic’ efforts in saving a resident’s life – This is an amazing story. These guys are amazing. When we lost our son they helped us tremendously.

Biden to allow 25,000 asylum seekers into US – This is insanity. How is Biden able to, with the swipe of a pen, go against our Founders’ laws? Oh, I remember. It’s called totalitarianism and we’re almost there. Border open, people’s Capitol surrounded by fencing, National Guard.

Biden to allow 25,000 asylum seekers into US – How misleading this headline is! These asylum seekers have been waiting to apply for asylum for months and years. It is law that they be allowed to apply for entry. That law was ignored for four years.

Father of siblings at US Capitol attack touts conspiracies – Of course, the father is right. Trump repeatedly stated he didn’t know who the Proud Boys even are. The arrested didn’t even vote. Is the left coming forward to claim those rioters all summer in Portland, Spokane, Minneapolis? Nope!

Father of siblings at US Capitol attack touts conspiracies – Why would the Miner even print this trash? You know they are conspiracies. You just give the wackadoodles the platform!

2 more Kingman-area residents die from COVID-19 – Buckle up anti-maskers and people who’ve had COVID-19 and think they’re now immune. The new, more-contagious variant is all around us and based on current studies the risk of reinfection is a real possibility. Some reinfections have been documented.

Biden Administration - Taxes going up, gas prices rising, giving the country back to those who ruined it. Pandering to liberal backers and minorities, placing cabinet members by color and ethnicity, not by best qualified, sitting around singing “Kumbaya.” Deaf to needs.

$15 minimum wage rave – Replying to person saying that every state that increased their minimum wage to $15 per hour has thrived and grown. Please do your homework. No state had a minimum wage of $15 an hour in 2020. No stats to back your liberal claim.

