OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 17
Weather  32.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Senate panel rejects ban on photo red light cameras

A proposed ban on red light cameras was defeated by an Arizona Senate committee on Monday, Feb. 15. (Photo by Joe Ravi, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/37hR1E0)

A proposed ban on red light cameras was defeated by an Arizona Senate committee on Monday, Feb. 15. (Photo by Joe Ravi, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/37hR1E0)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 16, 2021 1:15 p.m.

PHOENIX - An Arizona Senate committee on Monday rejected a proposal that would have banned cities from using photo radar speed and red light cameras to enforce traffic laws.

Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers proposed the bill and said using technology to enforce traffic laws violates privacy and due process rights and the tactic is used as a cash generator for city governments. "City governments you'll find support stop light cameras and the revenue that they generate," Rogers said. “But your common everyday citizen does not.”

Testimony by police from several Phoenix-area departments backed the use of the cameras, saying they are useful in slowing down drivers and cutting accidents at intersections.

Paradise Valley Police Chief Pete Wingert said his city has used cameras for red light and speed enforcement since 1987 and has seen accidents drop by 40% even with increased traffic.

“I believe that photo enforcement is not something that public safety does to their residents but for their residents,” Wingert said.

Arizona has seen a steep drop in the number of municipalities using cameras to enforce traffic laws, even as the Legislature routinely considers and mainly decides not to ban them. There were more than a dozen cities using them several years ago, and Rogers says just four do now – Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Chandler.

When it came time to vote on the measure, Sen. Paul Boyer seemed to capture the mood of the committee when he joined other opponents in rejecting the proposal on a 4-5 vote. "I despise red light cameras and I wish they were gone,” Boyer said. “I also get that resources are thin, at the state level, at the county level, and at the city level for law enforcement.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State