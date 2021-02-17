OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 17
Weather  32.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Agency: Shots fired at state troopers on Phoenix freeway

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2021 8:41 a.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people were in custody after shots were fired at state troopers removing a pedestrian from a Phoenix freeway early Wednesday.

No troopers were injured by the shots fired from an industrial area near a junction of Interstates 10 and 17 but one shot hit a DPS vehicle, the department said.

The shots were fired right after troopers took the pedestrian who was described as combative into custody, officials said.

Three people were taken into custody after Phoenix police sent a helicopter and patrol units to search the area, officials said.

Two ramps from Interstate 17 to Interstate 10 were closed after the incident but later reopened.

No additional information was released and Sgt. Kameron Lee said the investigation was continuing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State