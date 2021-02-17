Mohave County reports 3 deaths, 19 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – While the number of new cases continues to fall, COVID-19 is still taking a toll in Mohave County, with three additional deaths announced Tuesday, Feb. 16 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The deaths included two adults in the 70-79 age bracket from the Bullhead City medical service area, and an adult age 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

There were just 19 new cases of the coronavirus reported by county health officials on Tuesday, and just four in the Kingman medical service area. The new Kingman cases included two adults age 60-69, and one each ages 40-49 and 80-89.

Bullhead City recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with nine, while five cases were logged in Lake Havasu City and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

After a surge in cases and deaths in December and January, the situation appears to be improving in Mohave County.

Denise Burley, Mohave County public health director, told the board of supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that the new cases per capita in the county fell to nine per 1,000 residents last week. That’s down from 26 and 59 per 1,000 in the two prior weeks, respectively.

Trends are showing a “decrease of cases in the last four weeks, which is very pleasant to see, in all three big cities (in the county.) Cases now are close to the peak in June and July,” Burley said, adding “deaths have also decreased, which is good to see.”

She credited increased vigilance, and time passing since the holidays for the improvement.

“We are through with the holidays and family gatherings,” Burley said. She added that the county experienced a lot of deaths in recent months and she believes those deaths encouraged people to wear masks and do more social distancing.

She said the decline in cases has eased the strain on local hospitals, which are now at about 92% occupancy, with about 13% of patients suffering from COVID-19.

There have been 190 new cases and seven deaths in the past five reporting days in the county, compared to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Vaccinations were expanded to the 65-74 age group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 159 coronavirus deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 129, Kingman with 127, Fort Mohave with 36, Golden Valley with 26 and Mohave Valley with 16. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,472 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,548 for Bullhead City, 4,111 for Kingman, 1,503 for Fort Mohave, 1,056 for Golden Valley, 713 for Mohave Valley and 410 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 44 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,937 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,551 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,624 cases in the county. The county has counted 521 deaths, while the state reports 605.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Feb. 16 there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 170 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate in the county was 14% (36/253) on Tuesday, Feb. 9; 26% (74/284) on Wednesday, Feb. 10; 15% (57/382) on Thursday, Feb. 11; 18% (74/414) on Friday, Feb. 5; 17% (49/289) on Saturday, Feb. 13; 23% (41/179) on Sunday, Feb. 14; and 37% (28/75) on Monday, Feb. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,479 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 83,012 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17% have been positive. Of the 8,467 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Feb. 17, AZDHS was reporting 82 new deaths and 1,315 new cases from 6,280 tests for a positivity rate of 21%. More than 801,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,063 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27.7 million confirmed cases and 488,103 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 17. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,421,592 deaths from more than 109 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.