Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
KINGMAN - Both deceased subjects have now been identified in an investigation into a possible double homicide that occurred at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 at a residence in the 7100 block of Connecticut Drive in Kingman.
The second victim has been identified as Roy Michael Snoen, 67, of Kingman, through an autopsy and fingerprint analysis, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The other deceased party Alois Vetter, 53, had previously been identified.
Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the home by Kaleb Stein, 29, of Kingman, who reportedly told deputies that Vetter and Snoen had come onto his property, and Vetter and Stein argued about personal property.
“The verbal altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire between Stein and Vetter inside the residence,” MCSO wrote on Feb. 12, adding both bodies were located deceased on the property.
The investigation is ongoing and when completed, it will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review, the MCSO news release stated.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
