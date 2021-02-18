Deceased identified in Dolan Springs shooting

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased male subject involved in a domestic violence and weapon offense in Dolan Springs on Friday, Feb. 12 as 44-year-old Jason Allen Burroughs of Dolan Springs.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 3:54 a.m., dispatch received a call of a domestic violence situation in progress and responded to a residence in the area of N. Jasper Drive and W. Seventh Street.

The male subject reportedly began shooting at responding deputies, and SWAT was activated.

Upon arrival of SWAT, multiple announcements were made for the male subject to exit the residence, however, the commands went unanswered.

SWAT entered and located the male subject deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO