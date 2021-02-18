OFFERS
Kingman Center for the Arts offering musical theater workshops

Musical theater workshops are being offered at the ArtHub. (Miner file photo)

Musical theater workshops are being offered at the ArtHub. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 18, 2021 3:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts will hold four musical theater workshops for children to be taught by director Sidney Valdez at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., from Feb. 16 to March 27.

KCA wrote in a news release that Valdez is one of the teaching artists for KCA’s Disney Musicals in Schools program operated in association with Disney and the Smith Center in Las Vegas. She has directed six major productions with Beale Street Theater including “Snoopy The Musical,” Dorothy in Wonderland,” and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” and “Beauty and The Beast Jr.”

The first workshop, for ages 5-11, is dubbed the Winnie the Pooh musical theater workshop.

“It’s meant to give a very basic training on musical theater while having lots of fun,” Valdez said in the release. “I love teaching kids the magic of musical theater because it’s a great creative outlet. Children are able to create and mold new worlds all the while singing and dancing. I’ve seen musical theater bring out the spark in even the most quiet and reserved students.”

The other three workshops are for ages 8-17. Participants will block, choreograph and sing through Disney scenes and songs. Each session will cover different basics including auditioning practices, introduction to scripts, casting and reading/singing plus choreography. Students will also be introduced to props and dance while running through scripts and preparing scenes.

“Musical theater combines all of the art forms and gives young people the opportunity to work onstage or behind the scenes,” Valdez explained.

The workshops will run once a week for five to six weeks, depending on the class. Due to COVID-19, class sizes are limited to 10 students. To register, go to https://kingmanarts.org/classes/.

“We feel strongly that the experience of live theater for children is a unique experience that helps build self esteem, strengthens friendships and teaches responsibility,” noted Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

