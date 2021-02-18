Kingman Miner Feb. 19 Adoption Spotlight: Christos
These are Arizona’s children. Cristos is a bright child. His favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of being a scientist or engineer when he grows up. Cristos shares that he wants to “build cool stuff” like a hover copter and a hover jet. Cristos likes to write books and dreams of visiting the future. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
February 2021: 29 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/brian-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Carlos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/carlos-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Craig at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/craig and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Cristos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Daymiun at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daymiun-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Elijah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/elijah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ethan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ethan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Geovianie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/geovianie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jesus at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jesus-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Johnny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/johnny-l and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jonah and Josiah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jonah-and-josiah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jorge at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jorge-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kaelin at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaelin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kaira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kaira-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kannon at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kannon and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Manuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/manuel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Marquell at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/marquell and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Martina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/martina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Mathew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mathew-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Matthew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/matthew-t and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Roberto at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roberto and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Salina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/salina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
