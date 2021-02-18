Letter | Protect our lands

I am a student at the University of Arizona. I have spent the past four years of my life learning about the beauty of our natural world and the danger that it is in. Hearing about Joe Biden’s plan to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030 was such a breath of fresh air and a weight off of my shoulders.

I am fortunate I had the opportunity to grow up in the Arizona desert. I spent my days hiking, camping, rock climbing and trail running. Both beauty and sadness have arisen out of my fond relationship with the desert. On one hand, my relationship with the desert fostered a great passion for protecting the natural world, pushing me to pursue environmental studies. On the other hand, I’ve experienced firsthand the degradation of my beautiful desert. It is hotter, drier, and there are fewer native species while harmful invasive plants and animals grow exponentially. I am deeply afraid for both my beautiful home and the world beyond it. My goal is to preserve the world, that has given us so much, for our children and the generations that follow. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support Biden’s 30x30 conservation plan.

Annalisa Dixon

Tucson