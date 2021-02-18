Letter | Protect our lands
I am a student at the University of Arizona. I have spent the past four years of my life learning about the beauty of our natural world and the danger that it is in. Hearing about Joe Biden’s plan to protect 30% of our lands and waters by 2030 was such a breath of fresh air and a weight off of my shoulders.
I am fortunate I had the opportunity to grow up in the Arizona desert. I spent my days hiking, camping, rock climbing and trail running. Both beauty and sadness have arisen out of my fond relationship with the desert. On one hand, my relationship with the desert fostered a great passion for protecting the natural world, pushing me to pursue environmental studies. On the other hand, I’ve experienced firsthand the degradation of my beautiful desert. It is hotter, drier, and there are fewer native species while harmful invasive plants and animals grow exponentially. I am deeply afraid for both my beautiful home and the world beyond it. My goal is to preserve the world, that has given us so much, for our children and the generations that follow. That is why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support Biden’s 30x30 conservation plan.
Annalisa Dixon
Tucson
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman’s water woes: Hundreds of millions of gallons of water are lost to leaks
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: