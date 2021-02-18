Mobile clinic to visit Kingman
KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, naloxone and more will be provided by the Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave.
Along with connection to substance use resources by peer support specialists, those who attend can take advantage of a confidential assessment and associated services for substance abuse, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.
The clinic is free and open to all ages.
Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope
