Mohave Community College Foundation tailgate party raises money for scholarships

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave Community College Foundation Lake Havasu chapter recently hosted the Third Annual Around the World: Virtual Tailgate Party with Chef Trula Hepner on Feb. 6.

The MCC Foundation has hosted successful Around the World events since 2017, the college wrote in a news release. This year the event was held virtually.

Event organizers attended multiple events to find the best way to hold the event so everyone would enjoy their time.



“I’m so proud of the LHC Chapter for their continued efforts this year. Through hard work and perseverance they were able to take an in-person community event and with a little out-of-the-box thinking they turned it into a successful virtual event and fundraiser,” said Lyn Demaret, MCC Foundation executive director.



The MCC Foundation recognized and thanked its sponsors for their contributions to make the event possible. Havasu Regional Medical Center (HRMC), Horizon Community Bank and Foothills Bank donated $500.

Anderson Family Auto Group also donated a total of $5,000, with $2,500 going toward the event and the other half for student scholarships.

The event was a cooking demonstration of special pre-game appetizers from different countries with Chef Hepner, a culinarian and author.

The LHC Foundation chapter also held a virtual scavenger hunt and auction, where items were donated by local businesses and community members.



MCC Foundation is a nonprofit organization which provides scholarships to MCC students and financial support for MCC. Fundraisers like the one hosted by the LHC chapter and general donations are vitally important to the success of the Foundation.



The money helps the Foundation carry out its mission to promote the growth, development and strength of Mohave Community College and its students, faculty, staff and programs.

To learn more about the MCC Foundation, visit www.foundation.mohave.edu.

For gift options to the foundation, visit www.foundation.mohave.edu/giving.



Information provided by Mohave Community College