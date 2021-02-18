Movie Night at adult center in Kingman features ‘Top Hat’
KINGMAN – “Top Hat” starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire will be the featured attraction for the monthly Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman.
The movie features Dale Tremont (Rogers) on holiday in London and Venice, where she meets American entertainer Jerry Travers (Astaire), according to a news release from the adult center.
Family and friends are welcome, and popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. A $2 donation benefits programs at the Adult Center.
For more information call 928-757-2778.
Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman’s water woes: Hundreds of millions of gallons of water are lost to leaks
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: