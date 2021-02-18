Movie Night at adult center in Kingman features ‘Top Hat’

KINGMAN – “Top Hat” starring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire will be the featured attraction for the monthly Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., Kingman.

The movie features Dale Tremont (Rogers) on holiday in London and Venice, where she meets American entertainer Jerry Travers (Astaire), according to a news release from the adult center.

Family and friends are welcome, and popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. A $2 donation benefits programs at the Adult Center.

For more information call 928-757-2778.

Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center