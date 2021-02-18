New report details KRMC’s benefit to the community
KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center has issued a report giving an overview of its civic contributions in 2020.
“In alignment with our mission of serving our community with compassion and commitment, KRMC is dedicated to supporting our public in many ways. This investment in our community is compiled in our Community Benefit Report,” KRMC wrote in a news release.
The 2020 KRMC Community Benefit Report can be viewed online at www.azkrmc.com/community.
Overall, the value of KRMC’s community benefit support equals nearly $23 million during 2020 alone. This includes funding for charity medical care, unbillable medical services, and uncompensated costs from Medicare and Medicaid, the news release explained.
The report also summarizes KRMC’s contributions to local organizations and community programs, and outlines its impact on the local economy.
The document also describes KRMC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 31, 2020.
According to KRMC CEO Will McConnell “KRMC is proud to work with our community partners to enhance the health, wellness, and quality of life of area residents. There is great opportunity in working together for the good of all.”
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman’s water woes: Hundreds of millions of gallons of water are lost to leaks
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: