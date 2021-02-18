OFFERS
New report details KRMC’s benefit to the community

Kingman Regional Medical Center has released a new report outlining its benefits to the community. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 18, 2021 3:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center has issued a report giving an overview of its civic contributions in 2020.

“In alignment with our mission of serving our community with compassion and commitment, KRMC is dedicated to supporting our public in many ways. This investment in our community is compiled in our Community Benefit Report,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

The 2020 KRMC Community Benefit Report can be viewed online at www.azkrmc.com/community.

Overall, the value of KRMC’s community benefit support equals nearly $23 million during 2020 alone. This includes funding for charity medical care, unbillable medical services, and uncompensated costs from Medicare and Medicaid, the news release explained.

The report also summarizes KRMC’s contributions to local organizations and community programs, and outlines its impact on the local economy.

The document also describes KRMC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 31, 2020.

According to KRMC CEO Will McConnell “KRMC is proud to work with our community partners to enhance the health, wellness, and quality of life of area residents. There is great opportunity in working together for the good of all.”

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

