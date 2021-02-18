No. 17 USC beats Arizona State 89-71 behind Mobley brothers
LOS ANGELES - Evan and Isaiah Mobley proved a two-man wrecking crew for Southern California, scoring nearly half the Trojans' points.
Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and older brother Isaiah added 20 points and 12 rebounds in 17th-ranked USC's 89-71 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday that kept the Trojans atop the Pac-12.
“Anytime you have those type of numbers, it doesn’t bode well for your chances,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.
The Mobleys combined for four blocked shots and three steals, too. They each made nine shots from the field, with Isaiah taking four more than Evan's 11 attempts.
“We had a feel for each other, great chemistry,” Evan Mobley said. “It was great to see him do well.”
Tahj Eaddy added 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They’re 12-2 in the league and have won 13 of 14 overall.
Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 30 points – three off his career high – for Arizona State (7-10, 4-7). Kimani Lawrence added 12 points and Jalen Graham had 10 before fouling out.
“Remy played like an all-league player,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “He was hot and it’s very hard to guard him one-on-one because when he’s making his step-back shots he’s very quick with the ball. We thought we could challenge everyone else’s shots.”
The Sun Devils were held to a pair of free throws over the game's final six minutes. Martin scored 15 points in the first half, and the Sun Devils trailed 46-44 at the break.
The Trojans made 17 of 21 shots to open the game, highlighted by a pair of 7-0 runs.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State: The short-handed Sun Devils hung with USC in the first half but couldn't overcome the Mobley brothers' power, their own foul trouble and the absence of highly touted recruits Josh Christopher (back) and Marcus Bagley (back). The previous 11 meetings between the teams were decided by 10 points or less.
USC: The Trojans swept the Sun Devils for the first time since 2011 and haven't lost in a month. After the program was halted by a COVID-19-related shutdown in December, USC has been getting contributions up and down the lineup.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: Visits UCLA on Saturday.
USC: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman’s water woes: Hundreds of millions of gallons of water are lost to leaks
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: