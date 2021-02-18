OFFERS
Obituary | Childs Querta

Childs Querta

Childs Querta

Originally Published: February 18, 2021 5:08 p.m.

Childs Querta was born Sept. 8, 1987 in Kingman, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Ona Querta; brother Jeremy Watahomigie; and his sisters Lil Fawn and Shealee Watahomigie. He is survived by his wife Alicia; son Kaien; daughter Chylie Querta; sisters DeAna Watahomigie and Randi Honga; nieces Shavon Thompson, Erin Putesoy, Jordan, Mylie and Jordana Watahomigie; his nephew Marcell Thompson; aunts Monica Romo and Ann Querta; and many cousins and close friends.

He attended Peach Springs Elementary, Kingman High School and graduated from Music Mountain High School.

He enjoyed playing football, basketball and track. He loved coaching his children in sports and extracurricular activities and was the boys head basketball coach at Pyramid Lake Jr/Sr High School. He took pride in his job at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Limestone Cemetery in Peach Springs, Arizona.

Sutton Memorial Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.

