Obituary | George ‘Tuffy’ Henry

George “Tuffy” Henry, 79, a lifelong resident of Kingman, passed away Jan. 13, 2021, after a short battle with COVID.



He loved his city of Kingman and spent many years there as a firefighter.

Tuffy was survived by his most loving family: His three children Michelle Henry Zumwalt, (Robert) Tom Henry, (Jill) and Larry Cox, (Tracy); and his six grandchildren Amanda Kane, Samantha Wood, Matthew Wood, Kelly Henry, Trent Cox and Cheyenne Cox. Tuffy was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

Tuffy is also survived by his siblings Kathy Jennings, Robert Henry, Fred Henry, Chuck Henry, Elizabeth Tese Wilcutt, Janice Henry, and William Henry. Tuffy was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Tuffy is predeceased by his parents George and Frances Henry; and siblings Helen Mckeehan, William Mackin, Butch Henry, James Henry and Thomas Henry.

Tuffy was a firefighter to his last day. He loved listening to his scanner at night as he fell asleep and always loved the visits he got from his fellow firefighters. If you ever drove by the KOA and saw a man in a wheelchair out weeding in the summer, that was him.

He never let any of life’s obstacles slow him down; not a one!



We will miss you, Dad.

No services are scheduled at this time.