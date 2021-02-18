Obituary | Roxanne Bracken (Dias)
Originally Published: February 18, 2021 5:03 p.m.
In memory of our beautiful Momma, Roxanne Bracken (Dias), has earned her angel wings and went to Heaven on Feb. 12, 2021.
She was a loving, devoted and loyal mother and Glamma who lived for her family.
She was a blessing to many and will be remembered as a free spirit who was generous and kind. Her healing hands touched many in Mohave County. We will be having a celebration of life to enjoy our memories of her Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. and a last call at Fireside on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Please message family for details.
