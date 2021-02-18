Puppy Palooza set for Saturday, Feb. 20 at PetSmart in Kingman
KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have between nine and 11 puppies available at its Puppy Palooza event set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Kingman’s PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road.
Friends wrote in a news release that puppies will be available on a first-come, first-choose basis. One female lab mix, six Heeler mixes, two female Australia Shepherd mixes and two male Chihuahua mixes, all between 8-10 weeks old, will be available.
Cash is preferred for the $125 adoption fee. Each puppy is spayed or neutered, microchipped and current on vaccines. However, two or three more rounds of the Parvovirus vaccines will be necessary. Adoptions also come with a free wellness exam at the adopter’s choice of Kingman veterinarian.
A coupon book from PetSmart, which includes a half-hour training session and a bag of food, is included with each adoption. Friends plans on updating its Facebook page with pictures of available puppies. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/friendsmcas.
Once all of the puppies have found new homes, a variety of other dogs will be made available for adoption Saturday.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
