Rants and Raves | Feb. 19, 2021

Still waiting for someone to acknowledge the millions of other deaths that are preventable by a voluntary measure. Obesity, smoking, seatbelts, DUI, domestic violence, just to name a few. I guess I’ll wait for CNN to tell you it’s important.

County mulls marijuana regulations, delays action for another month – Seldom am I able to defend Republicans but the rant of Feb. 17 is unreasonable. It takes time to implement a new law. The community will survive another month to figure this out.

Trump looks to reassert himself after acquittal – Advice for Donald Trump: Don’t go away mad, just go away.

Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum seekers into US – Joe should be made to live in a border city for awhile. Where are these 25,000 to live? And odd, Obama administration government data shows he deported in fiscal 2009 387,790 illegals up from 291,060 in 2008 under Bush.

Drum circle to gather in Kingman twice a month – I can’t think of anything more annoying or more likely to lead to pain, depression, stress and contributing to cancer and heart attacks.

Christine Flowers column: It’s too late to turn down the temperature – What a bunch of nonsense. This writer has scrambled her brains and her words make no sense at all. Stop publishing this garbage.

Christine Flowers column: It’s too late to turn down the temperature – Once again, right wing anti-everything Christine Flowers makes an argument about society that is assured to rile up people who get their news in sound bites and from pundits who long for the good old days that really weren’t!

Why is the Arizona Republican Party trying to make voting by mail extremely difficult? I have voted by mail for years.

Rant – It’s best not to judge the intelligence, morality or ethics of the maskless. They may be convalescent plasma donors, and no threat or risk to themselves or to you.