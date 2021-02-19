4 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19

KINGMAN -- Four more Mohave County residents have perished from complications of COVID-19, while another 52 residents have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The deaths include two adult patients from the Kingman medical service area, one each in the 70-79 and 90-plus age categories. Two Bullhead City service area residents, one each ages 50-59 and 80-89, also died.

Of the 52 new cases, 13 were logged in the Kingman service area, including five in the vulnerable 70-79 age bracket. There were also two new cases each in the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age brackets, and one each age 0-10 and 60-69.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 27. There were also 10 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of news deaths remains high, the number of new cases in the county has been declining.

There were 299 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, in a report to the county board of supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 16, credited increased vigilance, and time passing since the holidays, for the improvement.

“We are through with the holidays and family gatherings,” Burley said. She added that the county experienced a lot of deaths in recent months and she believes those deaths encouraged people to wear masks and do more social distancing.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 75-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Vaccinations expanded to include the 65-74 age group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 162 coronavirus deaths, followed by Lake Havasu City with 130, Kingman with 129, Fort Mohave with 38, Golden Valley with 27 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,497 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,565 for Bullhead City, 4,138 for Kingman, 1,513 for Fort Mohave, 1,059 for Golden Valley, 715 for Mohave Valley and 413 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 46 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,990 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,646 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,750 cases in the county. The county has counted 534 deaths, while the state reports 624.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Feb. 18 there were 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 493 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate in the county was 15% (57/382) on Thursday, Feb. 11; 18% (74/414) on Friday, Feb. 5; 17% (49/289) on Saturday, Feb. 13; 23% (41/179) on Sunday, Feb. 14; 37% (28/75) on Monday, Feb. 15; 12% (21/170) on Tuesday, Feb. 16; and 32% (71/222) on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 92,194 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 83,692 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17% have been positive. Of the 8,502 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Feb. 19, AZDHS was reporting 145 new deaths and 1,918 new cases from 15,252 tests for a positivity rate of 13%. More than 804,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,421 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 27.9 million confirmed cases and 493,501 deaths the morning of Friday, Feb. 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,445,673 deaths from more than 110 million confirmed cases on Friday, Feb. 19.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.