Bad weather delays Mohave County vaccine shipment
KINGMAN – Bad weather in parts of the United States has impeded the progress of Mohave County’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
County health officials wrote in a news release on Friday, Feb. 19 that the county did not receive its weekly shipment of 3,000 doses of vaccine this week, but the doses are expected to arrive next week.
The delay impeded the expansion of the program to educators, child-care workers, and the 65-74 age group, which became eligible for the vaccines on Wednesday, Feb. 17. They joined individuals age 75 and over, as well as health-care workers, protective services employees like police officers and firefighters, and residents and employees at long-term care facilities.
The county wrote that the missed shipment of the ”already-scare vaccine” forced some providers to cancel appointments this week.
"Moderna orders did not ship this week due to the inclement weather in the south and southeast,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley explained. “It is anticipated that this week's delay may still be resolved, and an adjusted shipment will occur with next week's allocation by the state.”
Burley said that the demand for vaccine continues to exceed the supply in the county.
“However, despite the scarcity of sufficient dose allocations to the county, the decision was made to allow those 65 years and older, plus educators and childcare workers, the opportunity to get their vaccination."
Mohave County has been receiving about 3,000 doses a week from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“Until supplies increase significantly, the county is limited in what it can distribute to the local vaccine providers,” the news release noted. “There are established protocols to ensure providers only order what can be utilized within seven days. Appointments fill up quickly until a cut-off takes place, and those seeking the vaccine must be both patient and persistent.”
To date, 31,700 doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine have been allocated to Mohave County providers, and 25,700 doses have been received.
To date, the distribution breakdown has been Bullhead City 9,700 doses, Fort Mohave/Mohave Valley 2,700 doses, Kingman 8,800 doses, Lake Havasu City 10,200 doses, and North County 1,400 doses.
Information provided by Mohave County
