Lee Williams boys soccer teams nips Coconino 1-0

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: February 19, 2021 1:17 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team, ranked 11th in the state in 4A, nipped Coconino 1-0 on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Volunteers improved to 5-2 on the season with their third straight win. They’ve allowed just six goals all year, and just two in their past five games. Coconino fell to 1-5.

Lee Williams will plays its first home game in three weeks when it hosts Estrella Foothills at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Girls Basketball

St. John Paul II 44, Kingman Academy 43

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy girls basketball team battled back from a double-digit deficit but fell to visiting St. John Paul II (6-1) 44-43 on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Lady Tigers (5-6) play at Chino Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 48, St. John Paul II 24

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy held visiting St. John Paul II to just eight points in the first half and 24 on the night while cruising to a 48-24 win on Thursday, Feb. 18.

The Tigers play at Chino Valley at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

