COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more Mohave County residents, and another 113 residents have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18-19.

Three of the deceased patients were adults from the Kingman medical service area, including two ages 70-79, and one age 90-plus. The other three deaths – one each ages 50-59, 60-69 and 80-89 – occurred in the Bullhead City medical service area. Seventy-four percent of the 535 deaths recorded by county health officials have involved adults age 70 and older.

Of the 113 newly confirmed cases, 36 were in the Kingman area, including 10 involving adults in the more-vulnerable age groups over 60. There were six new local cases ages 70-79 and four ages 60-69.

There were also four new cases involving children and teens, two each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also seven cases ages 40-49, six ages 20-29, five ages 30-39 and four ages 50-59.

The Bullhead City service area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 47. There were also 23 cases in Lake Havasu City, five cases in the Arizona Strip and two in locations that have yet to be determined.

While the number of new deaths remains high, the number of new cases in the county has been declining.

There were 299 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4, and 986 cases and 26 deaths in the prior seven days.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That amounts to nearly one-third of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Vaccinations expanded to include the 65-74 age group, and educators and childcare workers, on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 162 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City with 130, Kingman with 129, Fort Mohave with 39, Golden Valley with 27 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,507 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,583 for Bullhead City, 4,159 for Kingman, 1,513 for Fort Mohave, 1,061 for Golden Valley, 716 for Mohave Valley and 416 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 46 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,052 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,710 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,812 cases in the county. The county has counted 535 deaths, while the state reports 625.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Feb. 19 there were 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 240 tests for a positivity rate of 26%.

The positivity rate in the county was 18% (74/414) on Friday, Feb. 12; 17% (49/289) on Saturday, Feb. 13; 23% (41/179) on Sunday, Feb. 14; 37% (28/75) on Monday, Feb. 15; 12% (21/170) on Tuesday, Feb. 16; 32% (71/222) on Wednesday, Feb. 17; and 11% (55/493) on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 92,434 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 83,920 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17% have been positive. Of the 8,514 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Feb. 20, AZDHS was reporting 59 new deaths and 2,047 new cases from 15,100 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 806,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,480 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 28 million confirmed cases and 496,144 deaths the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,455,818 deaths from 111 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.