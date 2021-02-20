Letter | Buildings don’t put out fires
Originally Published: February 20, 2021 5:34 p.m.
Regarding the Northern Arizona Fire District building, some people need to learn how to read. The firefighters are the good guys, but $2 million buildings don’t put out fires. You need good fire trucks to go along with the men, It’s about the money and how it is spent. Some say look at me, got a new station built, as other things fall apart.
Bob Sodaro
Kingman
Most Read
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Kingman issues 10 building permits
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: