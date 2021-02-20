Letter | Supports conservation plan
As someone in their 20s studying Parks and Recreation Management, I often read about the conservation champions of our past. Muir, Leopold, Audubon and others led us to major successes in conservation.
What is not talked about as often are the failures in this movement.
Glen Canyon was described as the Colorado River’s most beautiful work of art, more beautiful than all of the cathedrals in Europe. The canyon died in 1963 with the completion of the Glen Canyon Dam. Every inch of beauty upstream for 186 miles was drowned and coated in sediment.
Nowadays, I can only read and look at images of what used to be. I feel tremendous loss that such beauty has been deprived from myself and the rest of humanity. As our lands diminish to fates of development, resource abuse and more, I can’t avoid the sense that we continue to deprive ourselves, and future generations, of what natural beauty is left.
Future generations should not have to feel what I feel for Glen Canyon. That’s why I’m asking Senators Sinema and Kelly to support the Biden administration’s 30x30 conservation plan.
Brendan Trachsel
Flagstaff
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Kingman issues 10 building permits
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: