Mohave 911 | Feb. 21, 2021

Sexual conduct with a minor Brian Nicholaus Eckley, 41, of Kingman, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Feb. 12 on allegations of sexual conduct with a minor following an investigation that began in November 2020.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the investigation began when the victim alleged that she and Eckley engaged in sexual conduct in 2016 when, at the time of the first reported incident, she was 13. MCSO said allegations were made in three other incidents with Eckley, and that further allegations indicated he would send her inappropriate text messages and photos, and ask for photos of the victim.

Detectives reportedly located text messages received from Eckley of a sexual nature between him and the victim. Messages also indicated that Eckley was attempting to arrange a hotel room with the victim to have sexual intercourse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eckley was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual conduct with a minor luring of a minor. On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office submitted additional charges of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies.

Eckley was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

Aggravated assault with weapon

Andrew Antonio Arthur Rodriguez, Jr., was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Feb. 14 on suspicion of multiple felonies including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 5:18 p.m., deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a theft and assault. Loss prevention staff advised they had witnessed a male subject, later identified as Rodriguez, switching price tags on merchandise.

When staff attempted to stop Rodriguez and the female subject he was with, Rodriguez reportedly pulled a knife from his pocket and pointed it at them. A second staff member attempted to stop Rodriguez in the parking lot, at which time he is reported to have swung the knife towards the staff member, making contact with the employee’s left arm. Rodriguez is reported to have then dropped the knife and fled on foot.

Later that evening, deputies responded to the female subject’s residence and made contact with Rodriguez, who denied the allegations of being at the business and assaulting the employee.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and organized retail theft. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO

Aggravated assault on a correctional employee

Torrie Ellen Tryon, 20, of Kingman, has reportedly admitted to striking an officer at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that deputies made contact with a detention officer at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. The officer claimed a female inmate, identified as Tryon, had refused verbal orders and struck the detention officer in the chest with a closed fist when she entered the cell.

Tryon reportedly admitted to striking the officer when asked. She was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault on a correctional employee.

Information provided by MCSO