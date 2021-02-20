Obituary | Curtis ‘Shane’ Willson

Curtis “Shane” Willson passed peacefully at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas Feb. 5. 2021.



He was 75 and will be sorely missed by family and friends.



He is survived by Candice Reif, daughter TinaMarie Willson, sons, Thomas Willson, David Reif (Carla), P. Shayne Castellani (Maggie) and Daniel Willson, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



He moved here from San Diego in 1980 and started Copperstate Services, managed Prestige Homes and in the last few years owned Graceland Portable Buildings of Kingman.



The family will hold a private celebration of life.