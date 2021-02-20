Obituary | Frank J. Gandara

Frank J. Gandara, 64, passed away from COVID-19 in Kingman on Jan. 30, 2021.

He was born Dec. 4, 1956 in Los Angeles, California to Irene Trujillo Mendoza and Joe Gandara.

Frank spent his working years hauling freight, driving a mixer, and operating heavy equipment.

In 2006 he moved his family to Golden Valley, Arizona. He was a resident of SoHi for 13 years.

Frank is survived by his long-time partner Susan Perea; his four children, Ashley Gandara, Emma Gandara, Frank J. Gandara Jr. and Michael Gandara; sister and brother-in-law Joann and Gilbert De la O of Golden Valley; brother Joe Raymond Mendoza of Monterey Park, California; sister Margie Robinson of Yucca Valley, California; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Jerry Gandara, and brother John Mendoza.

Frank was dearly loved and will be terribly missed by his family and friend.