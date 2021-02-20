Obituary | Zelda Mae Lofgreen Hanno

On June 6, 1931 Zelda Mae Lofgreen Hanno was joyously welcomed into this world by her parents Carlos (Jack) Benjamin Lofgreen and Effie LaVerne Randall Lofgreen. She was born in the small community of Pin, Arizona. She grew up surrounded by many uncles, aunts and cousins. She was the second eldest of four girls, Billie, Zelda, Sally and Sandy. And so her life journey began. She was blessed with six children, Charles (Jack) M. Morris Jr.(Jeri), Tammy LaVerne Morris Mazon, Mary Ann Morris Valverde (Louis), Peni Lyn Morris Huffman (Charlie), Dawn Leone Hanno Spilkey, and Richard Brent Hanno. She married Ronald L. Hanno in a small chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage spanned 61 years. Over the years 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren were born.

Later in life Zelda’s insatiable quest for learning took her back to school. She earned her Master’s degree in education. She became an educator at LaSenita Elementary School, where she retired after 10 years of teaching.

Zelda loved her dogs, and tried her hand at photography and astronomy. Her greatest love outside of her family was her church. She was a devout member of the LDS church. She loved reading about its past and present history. It brought her great joy.

Zelda passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in the spring.