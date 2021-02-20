Rants and Raves | Feb. 21, 2021
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Rants and Raves – Rants and Raves has become so hateful it’s not even fun to read anymore. The hate is overwhelming.
Legislature advancing anti-abortion legislation – Hallelujah! Thank you, Jesus! Oops! Can we still say Jesus in public? God bless Rep. Wendy Rogers. We’ve now killed 60 million babies made in God’s image. Surely there were a few that deserved to live? Maybe be adopted out?
Sen. Nancy Barto and Rep. Michelle Udall anti-abortion legislation op-ed: Our bill will save lives and protect women – Does this bill provide any assistance to women AFTER a child is born? Are these legislators supporting low-cost childcare and healthcare, and safety nets for food and housing insecurity? NO! Arizona is rife with under-served children forgotten by anti-abortion proponents.
Recycling – Following some apparently incorrect information on the Kingman city website I recently put some cans, glass and cardboard into some of their bins. I was interrupted by an employee who said the city was no longer doing recycling. This is not a long-term option for waste management.
Obituary: George “Tuffy” Henry – Happy memories of the Henry family who lived down the street from us long ago. Their parents were a blessing. They were schoolmates and wonderful Kingmanites. Rest in peace, Tuffy. You were one of the good ones.
Biden faces pressure as U.S. sets new course on immigration – Really, while in a pandemic, hospitals at maximum capacity, businesses struggling, unemployment, and we’re allowing immigrants?
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
- Dolan Springs man reportedly shoots himself during police standoff
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Mohave County expands vaccinations to ages 65-74
- Obituary
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman Police Department investigating burglaries, break-ins
- Kingman issues 10 building permits
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: