Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  45.0° weather icon
C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman

The new C-A-L Ranch store will open in Kingman on Thursday, Feb. 26. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 4:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – C-A-L Ranch, now with a Kingman location at 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., will hold a grand opening of its new store from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

C-A-L Ranch Stores will hold its official ribbon cutting with Kingman officials and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Thursday. C-A-L Ranch has also announced “savings and giveaways” for the grand-opening weekend. Each attending adult will receive a C-A-L Ranch scratch card to win treats, discounts off purchases, or gift cards of $50 or $100.

There will also be a Daily Grand Prize Giveaway each day, with the chance to win a Rhino Metals Kodiak Gun Safe, a Liberty Centurion Gun Safe or a Coleman PowerSports Mini Bike. Those who sign up to be members of the C-A-L Ranch Loyalty Program will also be entered in an in-store drawing for a chance to win a Camp Chef Pellet Grill.

On Saturday, C-A-L will hold a fundraiser lunch for Kingman FFA chapter 0046. Hot dogs, chili and soda will be available for a quarter, or any donation.

Information provided by C-A-L Ranch Stores

