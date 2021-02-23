C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
KINGMAN – C-A-L Ranch, now with a Kingman location at 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., will hold a grand opening of its new store from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
C-A-L Ranch Stores will hold its official ribbon cutting with Kingman officials and the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Thursday. C-A-L Ranch has also announced “savings and giveaways” for the grand-opening weekend. Each attending adult will receive a C-A-L Ranch scratch card to win treats, discounts off purchases, or gift cards of $50 or $100.
There will also be a Daily Grand Prize Giveaway each day, with the chance to win a Rhino Metals Kodiak Gun Safe, a Liberty Centurion Gun Safe or a Coleman PowerSports Mini Bike. Those who sign up to be members of the C-A-L Ranch Loyalty Program will also be entered in an in-store drawing for a chance to win a Camp Chef Pellet Grill.
On Saturday, C-A-L will hold a fundraiser lunch for Kingman FFA chapter 0046. Hot dogs, chili and soda will be available for a quarter, or any donation.
Information provided by C-A-L Ranch Stores
