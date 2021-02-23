County will help Hualapai Tribe with internet

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Tribe has been in need of reliable internet, a need that grew during the COVID-19 lockdown “with hundreds of children and adults trying to access needed internet with poor results,” said Hualapai Tribal Council Chairman Damon Clarke.

A review of options led the tribe to Mohave County’s communications site already located on tribal land.

In August 2019, the tribe was already looking for better internet solutions that “would alleviate the strain on the system that already had difficulty providing under normal circumstances,” Clarke said.

The Mohave County Television District is working with Mark Lowry from Hualapai Nation Emergency Services to resolve the issue.

“Mark and I originally communicated in December of 2020 about use of the county’s structure to place necessary equipment to bring a reliable broadband wireless internet solution to the community as necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Assistant to County Manager Yvonne Orr, who is in charge of the county’s TV District.

In 1958, the tribe let the county construct a television transmitter tower on their land to provide Peach Springs and the surrounding area with television service. Now, the same site will be used for internet services.

“We are not requesting to use a TV tower for the deployment, but rather cohabitate in the county TV building,” Clarke said.

A site tour was conducted with tribal representatives and WECOM, the TV District’s subcontractor. WECOM’s findings were “there appears to be no incompatibility with the network equipment and TV translators as far as radio frequency emissions.”

“The services that are currently provided to the Hualapai Tribe consist of satellite-based internet, such as HughesNet, as well as Frontier Communications and Verizon wireless through the use of hotspots,” Clarke said. “In some situations, residents are not able to get internet from sources such as Frontier and have been on a waiting list ranging from days to years to obtain it. In these situations, users often turned to providers such as Verizon Wireless and utilized hot spots, which became problematic in itself as it placed additional stress on the cellular provider and causing heavy usage of the system.”

Before approaching the county, the tribe checked various locations around the reservation to ensure optimal service delivery.



“The TV building on Honaga Hill was identified as one of these locations,” Clarke said. “Sharing the structure decreases deployment time and equipment necessary, the overall footprint and impact on the environment as the building already exists, already provides TV service to the public, already has power and room for the equipment we are requesting to place in it, while also improving the conditions in which the building and equipment within it exists from a climate control and backup power standpoint.”

The current connection speed at the reservation is about 1-3 MBPS, according to Clarke. “We have found it to be generally unusable in the environment we have found ourselves in as a result of COVID-19. An environment where children are expected to be able to attend online classes for education, and adults are expected to be able to interact with coworkers.”

He also mentioned the importance of reliable internet for medical services and staying in touch with health providers.

There are future plans to bring a fiber-based system to Peach Springs, but there will be some time before it is a usable option, Clarke said.