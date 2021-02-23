COVID-19 takes 7 more lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Seven more Mohave County residents, including one under age 50, have succumbed to complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with 125 new cases, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Feb. 22, and cover the period from noon on Friday, Feb. 20 through noon on Monday.

Three of the deaths, and 36 new cases, were logged in the Kingman medical service area. The local deceased are two adults ages 70-79, and one age 60-69.

Other deaths in the county included one adult each age 60-69 and 90-plus in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one adult each in the 40-49 and 70-79 age brackets from the Bullhead City service area.

The 36 new Kingman cases included 14 in the age groups over 60, which are typically more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were 11 new cases ages 60-69, two ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Another eight new local cases involved children and teens, including five ages 11-19 and three ages 0-10. There were also five cases ages 50-59, and three each ages 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 59, including 25 age 60 or older. There were also 23 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, one in the Arizona Strip, and six in unknown locations in the county.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases in the county has been declining for weeks after peaking in January. There were 186 cases and nine deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Monday, and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

That compares to 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11. There were 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The county is coming off a deadly month with local public health officials reporting 153 deaths in January. That’s more than one-fourth of the deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 164 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City and Kingman with 131 each, Fort Mohave with 39, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,530 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,622 for Bullhead City, 4,188 for Kingman, 1,526 for Fort Mohave, 1,069 for Golden Valley, 720 for Mohave Valley and 417 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 130 cases in Topock, 46 in Dolan Springs, 44 in Meadview and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,137 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 18,838 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 20,961 cases in the county. The county has counted 541 deaths, while the state reports 631.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Feb. 22 there were 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 85 tests for a positivity rate of 35%.

The positivity rate in the county was 37% (28/75) on Monday, Feb. 15; 12% (21/170) on Tuesday, Feb. 16; 32% (71/222) on Wednesday, Feb. 17; 11% (55/493) on Thursday, Feb. 18; 26% (62/240) on Friday, Feb. 19; 19% (56/293) on Saturday, Feb. 20; and 32% (63/194) on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 93,006 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 84,439 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.9% have been positive. Of the 8,567 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Feb. 23, AZDHS was reporting 148 new deaths and 1,184 new cases from 6,504 tests for a positivity rate of 18%. More than 810,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 15,650 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 28.2 million confirmed cases and 500,585 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,477,062 deaths from nearly 112 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.