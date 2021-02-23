OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey orders flags lowered to honor those lost to COVID-19

Cutline: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday ordered the lowering of flags in the state for five days to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Cutline: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday ordered the lowering of flags in the state for five days to honor victims of the coronavirus pandemic. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 5:13 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined President Joe Biden in ordering the lowering of flags for five days starting Tuesday to honor the thousands of lives lost due to COVID-19.

Ducey said in a statement Monday that “every life is precious" and that Arizona was grieving and praying for all the lives lost to the disease,

Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus passed 15,000 last week while COVID-19 as of Monday had claimed over 500,000 lives nationwide.

Biden late Monday delivered a eulogy at the White House, saying the nation was marking a “grim, heartbreaking milestone" but “will smile again."

Arizona on Tuesday reported 1,184 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 810,658 cases and 15,650 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and rolling seven-day daily averages of new cases and deaths continued to decrease, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard and The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Ducey extends Arizona order for reporting data on COVID-19
Arizona virus hospitalizations go down, 134 more deaths
Number of pandemic deaths in Arizona nears 15,000
Arizona announces plans for coronavirus testing surge
Arizona’s reported virus cases fall as gym standoff sharpens
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State