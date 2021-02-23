OFFERS
Kingman area preps: Lady Vols win skein snapped

Cutline: The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team lost 5-0 to second-ranked Flagstaff on Monday, Feb. 22. Mackenize Cathey, left, who leads Lee Williams in scoring, is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 4:14 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – The Flagstaff High School girls soccer team, ranked second in the state in 4A, has given up just one goal all season.

Fourth-ranked Lee Williams couldn’t break the Eagles’ defense either in a 5-0 loss on Monday, Feb. 22.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Lee Williams, which slipped to 6-2 for the season.

The Lady Volunteers play at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Girls Basketball Page 62, Kingman 19

PAGE – The Kingman High School girls basketball team lost 62-19 to unbeaten Page High School (10-0) on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Miquedah Taliman led Page with a game-high 17 points.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 2-4 on the season with a third consecutive loss.

Kingman Academy 50, Mohave Accelerated 18

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy raised its record over the .500 mark at 7-6 by blasting visiting Mohave Accelerated 50-18 on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Lady Tigers, who are ranked 19th in the state in 2A, will play Trivium Prep at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in their final home game of the season.

Flagstaff 60, Lee Williams 35

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team lost 60-35 on Monday, Feb. 22 to once-beaten Flagstaff (11-1), the fourth-ranked 4A team in the state.

The loss snapped the Lady Volunteers’ five-game win streak. They slipped to 7-3 on the season, and are ranked 16th in the state.

Lee Williams hosts Mohave at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will be looking to avenge a 41-38 season-opening loss to the Thunderbirds (7-5) on Jan. 19.

Boys Basketball

Flagstaff 53, Lee Williams 46

FLAGSTAFF – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team lost 53-46 to host Flagstaff on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Volunteers jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t make it last, falling to 4-7 on the season.

Flagstaff improved to 6-6.

Mohave Accelerated 70, Kingman Academy 48

KINGMAN – Mohave Accelerated, the top-ranked 2A boys basketball team in the state, improved to 15-1 by beating host Kingman Academy 70-48 on Monday, Feb. 22.

In their first meeting on Jan. 19, Mohave Accelerated won just 70-65.

The Tigers fell to 7-7 with the loss. They’ll host Trivium Prep (2-7) on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in their final home game of the season.

Page 70, Kingman 37

PAGE – Senior Stuart Sandall scored 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field to lead Page High School over Kingman 70-37 in a boys basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Kingman remains winless at 0-7. Page improved to 7-3.

