Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 24
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | get it together

Susan Galloway, Kingman
Originally Published: February 23, 2021 3:56 p.m.

We’ve been isolating for a year, as much as we can. Following all the rules. The COVID vaccine process here in Kingman is a shame.

I'm a retired nurse and have been a resident here for five years. We get a different story as to why we can’t get the vaccine. Not enough staff to give it. Computers down. I get it.

A lot of people don’t want the vaccine, even nurses. Poison in it; people still not wearing masks. I don’t want my husband and I to get COVID and die just because the public health department can’t get its act together.

Even all the snowbirds can come here to Kingman and get it. Yes, this is a matter of life and death!

