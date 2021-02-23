Letter | get it together
We’ve been isolating for a year, as much as we can. Following all the rules. The COVID vaccine process here in Kingman is a shame.
I'm a retired nurse and have been a resident here for five years. We get a different story as to why we can’t get the vaccine. Not enough staff to give it. Computers down. I get it.
A lot of people don’t want the vaccine, even nurses. Poison in it; people still not wearing masks. I don’t want my husband and I to get COVID and die just because the public health department can’t get its act together.
Even all the snowbirds can come here to Kingman and get it. Yes, this is a matter of life and death!
