Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 24
Members sought for local foster care review boards

Originally Published: February 23, 2021 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – Online volunteer fairs on Zoom will be held over the next month to find Foster Care Review Board members, which review cases of children in the foster care system until permanency is achieved.

The fairs will be held from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27; 6-6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2; 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 13; noon to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17; and 9:30-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 27.

According to a news release from the supervisor of Foster Care Review Boards for the Arizona Supreme Court, there are five five-member boards in Mohave County – one in Lake Havasu City, and two each in Bullhead City and Kingman.

Appointments are made for three-year terms by the presiding judge of the Mohave County Juvenile Court.

“Board members commit to meeting one weekday per month to review the cases of children who are subject to a dependence court action and are in out-of-home care,” the news release explained.

Currently, there are openings for seven volunteer board members each from Kingman and Bullhead City, while persons interested in a seat on the Lake Havasu City board can be placed on a waiting list.

Volunteers receive training and participate in continuing education opportunities, the news release noted.

Board members review case material – progress reports, case plans, service participation documentation, CASA reports, etc. – via a secured website about 10 days before the review date. They then prepare questions to ask the attending interested parties the day of the review.

The interested parties consist of case managers, attorneys, biological parents, foster parents, counselors, licensing workers, court-appointed special advocates and others.

The board members ask questions to clarify and corroborate information, then identify and make recommendations. A FCRB program specialist facilitates the review day.

The FCRB program specialist prepares a written report detailing the statements given by the interested parties and recommendations made by the board.

The report is then forwarded to the Juvenile Court and mailed to all interested parties of the case.

As children return home, are adopted, have guardianship granted or age out of the system, new cases are added to the board’s review day.

All meetings are currently presented via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To become a volunteer you must be at least 21 years old, and able to pass a fingerprint background check. You can request an application by going to the FCRB website at www.AZFCRB.org or calling Charlie Gray at 602-452-3615.

Information provided by Foster Care Review Boards

